Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Returns in November

The popular, annual festival, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, returns Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 in 2023.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic treats guests to a street party festival with unlimited tastings of culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, including its newest restaurant, Rosa Mexicano, set to open this spring.

This food-filled event also includes bottomless wine, beer, and beverage samplings from around the world. The event rounds out with live entertainment on the hotel’s causeway, fun themed areas such as Chinatown, Beer Garden, Bubble Lounge and Carnival Corner as well as interactive food and beverage seminars lead by the hotel’s expert team.

Also returning in 2023 will be the VIP Champagne & Dessert Party, offering spectacular fireworks views from the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve top floor event space, The Vue, paired with delicious desserts and sparkling wine pairings.

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin continually receive national recognition for their food and beverage program, with 23 restaurants and lounges, led by a distinguished food and beverage team.

The hotel features more than 70 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.