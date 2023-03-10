This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 13th-17th:

Monday, March 13 – Putting Family First Rickey Smiley Russell Hornsby ( Black Mafia Family ) A grandmother who went viral on TikTok for her ranking system of her 10 grandchildren!

Tuesday, March 14 – Reshape Your Life Larenz Tate ( Power Book II: Ghost ) Ali Landry ( Reshape Your Life, Don’t Settle Because You Are Worth It ) Eric Sedeno (A break-up led him to become a viral sensation) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, March 15 Kelly Rizzo ( Eat Travel Rock TV ; wife of the late Bob Saget) Lolo Spencer ( The Sex Lives of College Girls ) Keshia Knight Pulliam ( The Hillsdale Adoption Scam ) Jennifer Holliday performs “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” (Original “ DreamGirls “)

Thursday, March 16 – Exclusive interview and Performance with Tony Evans Jr. Janelle James ( Abbott Elementary )

Friday, March 17 – Tamron’s Spring Refresh Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson ( Married to Real Estate ) Jamie and Fillip Hord (Horderly founders; the joy of an organized home) Cassandra SethI (Fashions that are hot this spring) Caroline Soloman (Clever and easy cleaning hacks)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.