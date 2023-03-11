New Era Launches New Marvel x NBA Collection

Whether you’re flying above New York or flying above the rim, New Era has the perfect new collection of hast for you. Their new Marvel x NBA collection combines your favorite Marvel heroes with your favorite NBA teams in creative ways.

New Era’s Marvel x NBA collection includes 25 new hats featuring seven different NBA teams, each one paired with their own Marvel superhero.

The Marvel-NBA pairings include: Golden State Warriors x Captain America Los Angeles Lakers x Iron Man Boston Celtics x Incredible Hulk Dallas Mavericks x Captain Marvel Miami Heat x Black Widow Chicago Bulls x Spider-Man Brooklyn Nets x Black Panther

