New Era Launches New Marvel x NBA Collection

Whether you’re flying above New York or flying above the rim, New Era has the perfect new collection of hast for you. Their new Marvel x NBA collection combines your favorite Marvel heroes with your favorite NBA teams in creative ways.
- New Era’s Marvel x NBA collection includes 25 new hats featuring seven different NBA teams, each one paired with their own Marvel superhero.
- The Marvel-NBA pairings include:
- Golden State Warriors x Captain America
- Los Angeles Lakers x Iron Man
- Boston Celtics x Incredible Hulk
- Dallas Mavericks x Captain Marvel
- Miami Heat x Black Widow
- Chicago Bulls x Spider-Man
- Brooklyn Nets x Black Panther
- The collection also features both snapbacks, priced at $39.99, and fitteds, ranging in price from $47.99 to $49.99.
- You can shop the full New Era Marvel x NBA collection now.