New Era Launches New Marvel x NBA Collection

by |
Tags: , , ,

Whether you’re flying above New York or flying above the rim, New Era has the perfect new collection of hast for you. Their new Marvel x NBA collection combines your favorite Marvel heroes with your favorite NBA teams in creative ways.

  • New Era’s Marvel x NBA collection includes 25 new hats featuring seven different NBA teams, each one paired with their own Marvel superhero.
  • The Marvel-NBA pairings include:
    • Golden State Warriors x Captain America
    • Los Angeles Lakers x Iron Man
    • Boston Celtics x Incredible Hulk
    • Dallas Mavericks x Captain Marvel
    • Miami Heat x Black Widow
    • Chicago Bulls x Spider-Man
    • Brooklyn Nets x Black Panther