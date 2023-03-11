Three New Marvel Books Set to Hit Stores This Month

Three new books from Marvel are set to hit stores this month, including Sorcerer Supreme in Folio Society’s Doctor Strange, Silver Sable: Payback and Marvel Value Stamps. Marvel shared some details on all three books.

Sorcerer Supreme in Folio Society’s Doctor Strange

Take a trip to the outer reaches of comic book consciousness with Doctor Strange.

Marvel’s Master of the Mystic Arts celebrates his 60th anniversary with this kaleidoscopic collection from Folio.

Former Marvel Editor-in-Chief Roy Thomas selects and introduces 14 of the Sorcerer Supreme’s most dazzling exploits, created by comic book legends including Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, Brian K. Vaughan and Jason Aaron.

Every tale in this truly eldritch edition has been scanned directly from original comics.

It also includes a stunningly accurate replica of “Strange Tales #115,” the 1963 Marvel anthology in which the Doctor reveals his startling origin story.

Multiple-award-winning Doctor Strange artist Marcos Martín provides original cover art for this edition, as well as designing hypnotic blue and purple endpapers, and a sulphurous yellow slipcase bearing the esoteric Super Hero’s iconic Seal of the Vishanti.

Following previous volumes in Folio’s Marvel Heroes series—Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk and Thor—Doctor Strange will spirit you away to some of the most bizarre corners of the Marvel Multiverse.

Sorcerer Supreme in Folio Society’s Doctor Strange is available now

Silver Sable: Payback

New from Aconyte Books’ Marvel Heroines series, super hero mercenary Silver Sable takes on Doctor Doom in a high risk heist where success or failure will change the fate of a nation.

Doctor Victor Von Doom holds Symkaria in his despotic grip, selling its treasures to pay off the country’s exorbitant debt. Yet patriotic hero Silver Sable desires its freedom. Doom doesn’t do favors, so he offers her a deal: track down the Clairvoyant—a device for seeing the future—and he’ll erase her homeland’s deficit. Sable soon discovers she can’t outwit someone who can predict her every move.

She needs the help of someone wild and unpredictable. Someone like Black Cat… Together they must chase down the Clairvoyant’s creator, pull off the ultimate Vegas heist, survive backstabbing exes, and outsmart one of the most powerful people on the planet. All they need now is a little bit of luck.

Silver Sable: Payback will be available March 21st. You can pre-order your copy now

Marvel Value Stamps