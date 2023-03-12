Laura’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Her in First Look at Marvel’s “X-23: Deadly Regenesis #2”

Laura Kinney's past comes back to haunt her in "X-23: Deadly Regenesis #2." Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming comic.

In Erica Schultz and Edgar Salazar's “X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1,” Laura set out to find herself in a world that has tried to mold her into a weapon many times over.

However, a selfless act led her to be identified by Kimura, her sadistic handler from the Facility that created her.

Delighted by this discovery, Kimura sent Jordan Gastin, AKA Haymaker, to take Laura in. Unbeknownst to Laura, though, Haymaker has a connection to the violent past she so desperately wants to escape.

“X-23: Deadly Regenesis #2″ will show Laura's first encounter with Jordan as Haymaker—and it's about to get bloody.

In a special first look at the issue, Laura squares up for a fight, her hands bloodied in the aftermath of a toxin that dampened her healing factor.