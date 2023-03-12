Laura’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Her in First Look at Marvel’s “X-23: Deadly Regenesis #2”

Laura Kinney's past comes back to haunt her in "X-23: Deadly Regenesis #2." Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming comic.

  • In Erica Schultz and Edgar Salazar's “X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1,” Laura set out to find herself in a world that has tried to mold her into a weapon many times over.
  • However, a selfless act led her to be identified by Kimura, her sadistic handler from the Facility that created her.
  • Delighted by this discovery, Kimura sent Jordan Gastin, AKA Haymaker, to take Laura in. Unbeknownst to Laura, though, Haymaker has a connection to the violent past she so desperately wants to escape.
  • “X-23: Deadly Regenesis #2″ will show Laura's first encounter with Jordan as Haymaker—and it's about to get bloody.
  • In a special first look at the issue, Laura squares up for a fight, her hands bloodied in the aftermath of a toxin that dampened her healing factor.

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #2 interior artwork by Edgar Salazar

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #2 interior artwork by Edgar Salazar

  • As Haymaker charges her, she flashes back to her time at the Facility with Kimura, which leads her to put her claws away…until Haymaker knocks over a street lamp and she's forced to chop it up into smaller pieces to save some innocent bystanders, anyway.
  • What is Haymaker's connection to Laura and her past as X-23? Learn more in “X-23: Deadly Regenesis #2,” on sale April 12.