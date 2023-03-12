New Teaser for Third Season of “Only Murders In The Building” To Air During The Oscars

Fans of the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, will get their first taste of the third season of the series if they watch the Oscars tonight on ABC.

Fans of the hit series check out the first look at season three of Hulu's acclaimed original comedy, Only Murders in the Building.

This season's first teaser will air tonight during the 95th Oscars and shows a sneak peek at guest star and Oscar-winner Meryl Streep in the new season.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Only Murders in the Building season three is coming soon.