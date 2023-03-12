FX Networks Debuts Official Trailer For Second Season of “The Bear”

FX Networks has debuted the official trailer for the second season of their original series, The Bear, which is set to debut exclusively on Hulu this August.

While much of tonight has been focused on The Oscars, FX Networks has debuted the new trailer for the second season of their series, The Bear .

The new trailer emphasizes that this is "not a reopening. It's a rebirth" for the characters and stories in the series, which is set to debut exclusively on Hulu in June.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul

The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide.

Series creator and executive producer Christopher Storer stated that you will see the characters build a restaurant in Season 2, telling Deadline back in January "They think they're starting from a healthy place like a lot of other businesses but it just creates the same amount of problems and the same amount of headaches every day. So we see them have to step up in different ways. In some ways, they'll regress but hopefully, they'll ultimately come back together to open this thing by a very specific date."