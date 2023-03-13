New ABC News Special “Tone Death: Loss & Hip-Hop” Coming Soon

A new ABC News Live special, Tone Death: Loss & Hip-Hop, documents the violence plaguing the rap community in recent years.
- The deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. in the late ‘90s sent shockwaves through the world and marked a turning point in hip-hop and rap music.
- However, the violence in the rap community is becoming commonplace.
- ABC News correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi reports on where this violence is coming from, why it is so prevalent and how the rap industry can break the cycle.
- The thirty-minute program features interviews with people who have felt the pain of this violence firsthand, including G. Herbo, a Chicago-raised rapper who shares his own stories and personal experience with PTSD, and Audrey Jackson and Zodiah Freedman, the mothers of slain rappers Pop Smoke and TDott Woo.
- Additional interviews with mental health professionals, journalists and other experts include:
- Dr. Jaleel Abdul Adil, Ph.D., who uses hip-hop as therapy in cases of adolescent trauma
- Rob Markman, music journalist
- Ivie Ani, journalist and culture commentator
- LaToya Swayer, Ph.D., an expert on African American cultural rhetoric
- Tone Death: Loss & Hip-Hop debuts Tuesday, March 14 (8:30p.m. EDT/9:30p.m PDT), on ABC News Live, streaming next day on Hulu.