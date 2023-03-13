New “Indiana Jones” LEGO Sets Coming in April

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set to hit theaters on June 30th, LEGO has three new sets based on the beloved franchise coming soon.

Ready to enjoy some movie nostalgia? Pay homage to Indiana Jones as you build and display this highly detailed LEGO Temple of the Golden Idol set

Interactive Indiana Jones movie scene – This LEGO Indiana Jones memorabilia model comes with 4 minifigures – Indiana Jones, Satipo, Belloq and a Hovitos Warrior – and is packed with interactive functions.

The model features a plinth with 4 knobs that you can turn to lower and light up the idol, collapse a wall, swing Indiana Jones across a cavern, lower a trapdoor, and see Indy chased by a massive boulder.

Building sets to capture the imaginations of adults – This LEGO Indiana Jones building set lets adults celebrate the legacy of Indiana Jones and his adventures from the opening scene of the franchise’s first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

LEGO Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase

Relive the magic of the Indiana Jones movies – The building set comes with 3 minifigures: Indiana Jones with his famous whip, his father Professor Henry Jones Sr. holding a diary, and a fighter pilot so kids can play out a famous chase scene from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movie.

Building sets to inspire thrilling adventures – LEGO Indiana Jones playsets let nostalgic parents celebrate the legacy of Indiana Jones and introduce their children to his daring adventures from the franchise’s first 3 movies. Together they can enjoy a rewarding build before they role-play action with a range of cars, planes and temples.

Kids can experience all the excitement of the Raiders of the Lost Ark movie with this LEGO Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb building set

Recapture the thrills of the Indiana Jones movies – The building set comes with 4 minifigures: Indiana Jones with his famous hat and whip, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah and a mummy, plus the Ark of the Covenant, for kids play out a famous escape scene from the iconic Raiders of the Lost Ark movie.

