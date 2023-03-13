New Star-Lord Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet Coming Soon from Hasbro

With Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 set to hit theaters in just a couple of months, the intergalactic heroes will soon be in the Marvel spotlight once again. Luckily, Hasbro has just what Marvel fans will be looking for with this new Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet.

Peter Quill blasts into intergalactic action as the blaster-wielding, music-blasting hero, Star-Lord-complete with the helmet essential to his adventures across space.

Marvel Legends proudly presents the Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Electronic Role Play Helmet, a 1:1 scale reproduction of Star-Lord’s helmet as it appears throughout its appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Featuring movie-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Role Play item for your collection.

Trigger the movie-inspired light and sound FX and imagine taking on the galaxy’s greatest foes

The new Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet will be available for pre-order on March 14 at 1p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

The approximate retail price of the helmet will be $131.99 and it is expected to be available this Spring.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: