New Star-Lord Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet Coming Soon from Hasbro

With Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 set to hit theaters in just a couple of months, the intergalactic heroes will soon be in the Marvel spotlight once again. Luckily, Hasbro has just what Marvel fans will be looking for with this new Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet.
- Peter Quill blasts into intergalactic action as the blaster-wielding, music-blasting hero, Star-Lord-complete with the helmet essential to his adventures across space.
- Marvel Legends proudly presents the Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Electronic Role Play Helmet, a 1:1 scale reproduction of Star-Lord’s helmet as it appears throughout its appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Featuring movie-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Role Play item for your collection.
- Trigger the movie-inspired light and sound FX and imagine taking on the galaxy’s greatest foes
- The new Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet will be available for pre-order on March 14 at 1p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.
- The approximate retail price of the helmet will be $131.99 and it is expected to be available this Spring.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.