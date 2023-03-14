D23 To Hold Special Screening of “Return of the Jedi” At Star Wars Celebration Europe

D23 Members visiting London for Star Wars Celebration Europe next month can join in on a special screening of the conclusion of the original saga, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
What’s Happening:
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is excited to join the festivities of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 with an exclusive screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi on April 8 in London!
- Witness the epic conclusion of the original saga on the big screen, surrounded by all the excitement of fellow Star Wars fans! Return to Jabba’s Palace, the swamps of Dagobah, and celebrate with the Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor…
- D23 Members are invited to gather in a galaxy far, far away for an exclusive big-screen presentation of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi at the ODEON Covent Garden in London on April 8, 2023. There will be two showings of the film, one at 7:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m. Our exclusive screening also includes one (1) complimentary popcorn and one (1) water for all guests to enjoy during the exciting show, and a special commemorative gift created just for D23 Members!
- Event Includes:
- Exclusive screening of Star Wars: Return of The Jedi, kicked off with a special pre-show
- Complimentary popcorn and water
- Commemorative gift from a galaxy far, far away
- Guests may begin to check in for the 7:30 p.m. screening at 6:30 p.m. The screening is expected to conclude at 10:00 p.m.
- Assisted listening devices available
- Guests may begin to check in for the 8:30 p.m. screening at 7:30 p.m. The screening is expected to conclude at 11:00 p.m.
- Assisted listening devices available
- Wheelchair accessible (limited capacity)
Worth Noting:
- D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to five (5) guests. Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.
- D23 Members will be required to enter their D23 membership login details when purchasing tickets. D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 App.
- Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a Guest 18 years of age or older to attend this D23 event.
- Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.
- Video or audio recording of any kind will not be permitted during the presentation and screening.