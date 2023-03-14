D23 To Hold Special Screening of “Return of the Jedi” At Star Wars Celebration Europe

D23 Members visiting London for Star Wars Celebration Europe next month can join in on a special screening of the conclusion of the original saga, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is excited to join the festivities of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 with an exclusive screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi on April 8 in London!

on April 8 in London! Witness the epic conclusion of the original saga on the big screen, surrounded by all the excitement of fellow Star Wars fans! Return to Jabba’s Palace, the swamps of Dagobah, and celebrate with the Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor…

D23 Members are invited to gather in a galaxy far, far away for an exclusive big-screen presentation of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi at the ODEON Covent Garden in London on April 8, 2023. There will be two showings of the film, one at 7:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m. Our exclusive screening also includes one (1) complimentary popcorn and one (1) water for all guests to enjoy during the exciting show, and a special commemorative gift created just for D23 Members!

at the ODEON Covent Garden in London on April 8, 2023. There will be two showings of the film, one at 7:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m. Our exclusive screening also includes one (1) complimentary popcorn and one (1) water for all guests to enjoy during the exciting show, and a special commemorative gift created just for D23 Members! Event Includes: Exclusive screening of Star Wars: Return of The Jedi , kicked off with a special pre-show Complimentary popcorn and water Commemorative gift from a galaxy far, far away Guests may begin to check in for the 7:30 p.m. screening at 6:30 p.m. The screening is expected to conclude at 10:00 p.m. Assisted listening devices available Guests may begin to check in for the 8:30 p.m. screening at 7:30 p.m. The screening is expected to conclude at 11:00 p.m. Assisted listening devices available Wheelchair accessible (limited capacity)



