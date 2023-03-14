Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 35% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Summer

by |
Tags: , ,

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels with this special offer.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels with this special offer which includes the following Cardmember-exclusive discounts:
  • Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside: Save 35%
  • Disney's All-Star Sports Resort: Save 30%
  • Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites: Save 30%

This offer is valid when you book using your Disney Visa Card for stays most nights:

  • May 14 to June 24, 2023
  • July 5 to August 19, 2023
  • August 27 to September 7, 2023

Save 35% for Stays Most Nights:

  • May 14 to June 24, 2023
  • July 5 to August 19, 2023
  • August 27 to September 7, 2023
    • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
    • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
    • Disney's BoardWalk Inn
    • Disney's BoardWalk Villas
    • Disney's Contemporary Resort
    • Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
    • Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
    • Disney's Old Key West Resort
    • Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
    • Disney's Riviera Resort
    • Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
    • Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Save 30% for Stays Most Nights:

  • May 14 to June 24, 2023
  • July 5 to August 19, 2023
  • August 27 to September 7, 2023
    • The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
    • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
    • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
    • Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
    • Disney’s Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Save 25% for Stays Most Nights:

  • May 14 to June 24, 2023
  • July 5 to August 19, 2023
  • August 27 to September 7, 2023
    • Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
    • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
    • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
    • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
    • Disney’s Pop Century Resort
    • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 15% for Stays Most Nights:

  • May 14 to June 24, 2023
  • July 5 to August 19, 2023
  • August 27 to September 7, 2023
    • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Save 10% for Stays Most Nights:

  • May 14 to June 24, 2023
  • July 5 to August 19, 2023
  • August 27 to September 7, 2023
    • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
    • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
    • Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
    • Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
    • The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Booking Information:

  • This offer is available to book by calling the Disney Reservation Center.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning