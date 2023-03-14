Katee Sackhoff Visits The Mandalorian and Grogu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Katee Sackhoff, who portrays Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian, recently paid a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland to meet with two of her co-stars!
- In celebration of the release of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff visited Din Djarin and Grogu as they roamed around the streets of Batuu.
- The Mandalorian Twitter account also shared a couple of videos of Sackhoff meeting with the duo, as well as building her own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop:
- In addition to portraying Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian, Sackhoff actually originated the role in voice form for Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu in the third season of The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
- The directors of the eight-episode season include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.
- Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.
