Panel Selection Opportunity Now Open for Star Wars Celebration 2023

Star Wars Celebration will offer panel selection opportunities. Online panel selection will allow fans to enter a random drawing for specific panels each day on the Celebration Stage, Galaxy Stage, and Twin Suns Stage all weekend long.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Celebration is offering you an opportunity to attend some of the most popular panels.
- Select Galaxy Stage and Twin Suns Stage panels will be streamed from the Celebration Stage.
- Panel selection provides peace of mind and eliminates the need for fans to camp out overnight! Fans who are randomly selected for admission to specific panels on the Celebration Stage, Galaxy Stage, and Twin Suns Stage will be sent a QR code, via email, in advance of the show so there is no need to queue up early.
- For the safety and comfort of all fans, overnight queuing is not permitted at Star Wars Celebration.
- Click here to submit your panel requests today.
- The panel selection system will close on Tuesday, March 21 at 11:59 PM GMT.
- You will need the email you used to purchase your badge(s) or your Order ID.
- You must submit an interest in attending a panel prior to the deadline.
- Fans are eligible to enter the drawing for themselves and all additional tickets they purchased on their original order.
- Submitting a request to attend a panel does not guarantee that you will be selected. Panels are assigned at random.
- You may not trade, sell, or exchange your panel if you are selected.
- If you have a Jedi Master VIP badge, you do not need to participate in the panel selection process! Jedi Master VIP ticket holders are guaranteed admission to all panels on the Celebration Stage, as long as you arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the panel.
- For more information click here.