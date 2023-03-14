Pin-tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Queen Elsa and Marvel Heroes Designs

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the eleventh week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and a small assortment of Disney100 designs have popped up featuring Queen Elsa and Marvel heroes!
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- The latest arrivals to shopDisney include three new Disney100 styles featuring characters from Frozen and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Queen Elsa joins the collection in her blue dress from Frozen and she’s ready to create some icy magic!
- As for the Marvel designs, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man drop in to save the day showing off their classic action poses.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
This week, shopDisney brings more Disney100 styles with heroes Captain Marvel, Spider-Man alongside the master of all things cold, Queen Elsa!
Captain Marvel Disney100 Pin – $14.99
Spider-Man Disney100 Pin – $14.99
Elsa Disney100 Pin – Frozen – $14.99
