Pin-tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Queen Elsa and Marvel Heroes Designs

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the eleventh week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and a small assortment of Disney100 designs have popped up featuring Queen Elsa and Marvel heroes!

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

The latest arrivals to shopDisney include three new Disney100 styles featuring characters from Frozen and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Queen Elsa joins the collection in her blue dress from Frozen and she’s ready to create some icy magic!

As for the Marvel designs, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man drop in to save the day showing off their classic action poses.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

This week, shopDisney brings more Disney100 styles with heroes Captain Marvel, Spider-Man alongside the master of all things cold, Queen Elsa!

Captain Marvel Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Spider-Man Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Elsa Disney100 Pin – Frozen – $14.99

