Pin-tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Queen Elsa and Marvel Heroes Designs

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the eleventh week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and a small assortment of Disney100 designs have popped up featuring Queen Elsa and Marvel heroes!

What’s Happening:

  • shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
  • The latest arrivals to shopDisney include three new Disney100 styles featuring characters from Frozen and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Queen Elsa joins the collection in her blue dress from Frozen and she’s ready to create some icy magic!

  • As for the Marvel designs, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man drop in to save the day showing off their classic action poses.
  • Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.  
  • The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99.
  • Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

This week, shopDisney brings more Disney100 styles with heroes Captain Marvel, Spider-Man alongside the master of all things cold, Queen Elsa!

Captain Marvel Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Spider-Man Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Elsa Disney100 Pin – Frozen – $14.99

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!