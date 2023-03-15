“20/20” Reports on the Tragic End of a North Dakota Love Triangle

This week, ABC’s 20/20 reports on how a North Dakota love triangle ended with murder and a house in flames.
What’s Happening:
- When mother of two Nikki Entzel reported a house fire at her North Dakota home in January 2020, it appeared to be a senseless tragedy when police found her husband Chad Entzel’s badly burned body still inside. As investigators dug deeper, inconsistencies at the crime scene and in Nikki’s story revealed something more sinister at play.
- A new 20/20 reports on the dangerous love triangle between Nikki, Chad and Earl Howard and how it ended with murder and arson. The two-hour program features shocking security camera footage documenting the events leading up to the crime. The episode also features ABC News correspondent John Quiñones’ exclusive jailhouse interview with Nikki, who explains her relationship with both men and what she claims really happened to her husband.
- 20/20 has exclusive police interrogation tapes featuring Earl Howard telling his side of the story for the first time. The program features tapes and additional interviews with investigators and officials who worked on the case, including Julie Lawyer, Burleigh County state’s attorney who prosecuted the case; Mike Meese and Joe Arenz, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations special agents; Aaron Silbernagel, former Burleigh County Sheriff’s department sergeant; as well as friends and family members of Chad, such as Lori Kraus, his sister and Susie Entzel, his ex-wife.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, March 17th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
