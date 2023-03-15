“The Pope: Answers” Spanish Special to Premiere April 5th on Hulu

The Pope: Answers, an original Spanish special featuring Pope Francis and directed by Jordi Évole and Marius Sanchez, will premiere April 5th, 2023 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

Shot in Rome, the special focuses on the meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and ten young adults of different ages, backgrounds and with very different lives and experiences.

The special features upfront and honest conversations between one of the most influential people in the world and ten Spanish-speaking young adults between 20 and 25 years old who raise questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics, including: feminism, the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, the migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism and mental health.

The meeting between the Pope and the ten young adults took place in June 2022 in the Pigneto, one of Rome's most eclectic neighborhoods. The Pope speaks unreservedly and the result is an intense and dynamic conversation, founded on empathy, curiosity, respect and mutual learning.

At the meeting's conclusion Pope Francis says: "I learned a lot from you. I thank you for the good you have done to me."

Directors Jordi Évole and Märius Sanchez commented that working on the original special provided "a unique opportunity to bring together two worlds that normally do not touch, to see one of the most influential people in the world have a dialogue with a group of young adults whose lives sometimes clash head-on with the postulates of the Church. And it has been an act of great generosity, both on the part of Pope Francis and on the part of the 10 young adults."

commented that working on the original special provided "a unique opportunity to bring together two worlds that normally do not touch, to see one of the most influential people in the world have a dialogue with a group of young adults whose lives sometimes clash head-on with the postulates of the Church. And it has been an act of great generosity, both on the part of Pope Francis and on the part of the 10 young adults.” Sofia Fábregas, Vice President of Production of Disney+ in Spain, added: "That Pope Francis sits down to listen and has an open dialogue with young adults, many of whom are on the periphery of the Catholic Church, with this honesty and closeness gives this special enormous value, and we are very proud to be able to deliver it to the world."