What's Happening:

Construction has begun for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and later this summer, a tiara-topped water tower emblazoned with the Tiana’s Foods logo will be at Magic Kingdom.

Guests coming to Disney will be able to experience Princess Tiana’s story unlike anything before when the attraction opens at both Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

“The story will pick up where the film left off as guests join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure down the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film.”

Disney Imagineers recently traveled to New Orleans to capture the true essence of Mardi Gras.

They can use the energy, the colors, the rhythms of the music, and more for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Check out the video below.