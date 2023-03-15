“Willow” Canceled After One Season on Disney+

Willow, the new series based on the 1988 film, has reportedly been canceled after its first season on Disney+, according to Deadline.

The news of the cancelation comes just two months after the series wrapped up its first season on Disney+.

The series was well received by critics, earning an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

This news comes as Lucasfilm is shaking up its film slate while continuing to build out a library of Star Wars The Mandalorian , Star Wars: The Bad Batch and upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka , The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew .

The series starred: Ellie Bamber Ruby Cruz Erin Kellyman Amer Chadha-Patel Tony Revolori Warwick Davis

Ron Howard, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle and Bob Dolman served as co-showrunners.

Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan served as executive producers on the series.

As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ), Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: Homecoming ), Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow