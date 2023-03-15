“Willow” Canceled After One Season on Disney+

Willow, the new series based on the 1988 film, has reportedly been canceled after its first season on Disney+, according to Deadline.
- The news of the cancelation comes just two months after the series wrapped up its first season on Disney+.
- The series was well received by critics, earning an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
- This news comes as Lucasfilm is shaking up its film slate while continuing to build out a library of Star Wars series on Disney+, including The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka, The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
- Willow introduced new characters to the world of the original film and served as a sequel.
- The series starred:
- Ellie Bamber
- Ruby Cruz
- Erin Kellyman
- Amer Chadha-Patel
- Tony Revolori
- Warwick Davis
- Ron Howard, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle and Bob Dolman served as co-showrunners.
- Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan served as executive producers on the series.
More on Willow:
- As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk (Heartland), Amar Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
- Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series. The director role has gone through a few hands, but now seems to be in the hands of Stephen Woolfenden.
- In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.
