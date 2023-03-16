Disney Live Entertainment is looking for musicians for The Candlelight Processional Orchestra during the International Festival of the Holidays. You have until March 20 to submit your online audition.

What's Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is accepting online submissions EPCOT

Musicians who performed in the 2022 Candlelight Orchestra are not required to submit and are already inconsideration for the 2023 season.

Submissions will be accepted through March 20, 2023 by 3pm Eastern Standard Time.

Potential in-person callbacks to be held April 5 & 6 in Orlando.

Only those performers invited to the callback will be notified by March 29.

Seeking Submissions From the Following Instruments:

Flute

Oboe

English Horn

Clarinet

Bass Clarinet

Bassoon

Horn

Fanfare Trumpet

Trumpet

Trombone

Bass Trombone

Tuba

Piano/Keyboard

Electric Bass

Drum Set

Percussion (Must Play Mallets, Timpani and Auxiliary Percussion)

Harp

Violin

Viola

Cello

Double Bass

SUBMISSION AND ONLINE AUDITION CHECK-IN INSTRUCTIONS:

This is a 2 step process. Candidates must submit AND check-in to the audition to be considered.

STEP 1 – SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS

Please click " My_Profile

Under the LINKS section, upload your audition link(s) of material on the instrument(s) of your choosing. YouTube links are preferred. Please have the link set as "unlisted"

Submissions link(s) should be no more than one minute long which showcases your talents. You can submit for multiple instruments.

STEP 2 – CHECK-IN INSTRUCTIONS

Click the "Check-in" button in your Disney Performer Profile OR Visit Checkin.DisneyAuditions.com

Click on audition titled "ONLINE SUBMISSIONS: Musicians for The Candlelight Processional Orchestra".

Take your selfie to complete the check-in process.

Please only submit yourself once.

REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must be at least 18 and authorized to work in the United States.