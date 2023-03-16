Five Part High School Football Documentary “Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit” Premiering on Hulu April 19th

Andscape will premiere a five-part high school football documentary, Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit, exclusively on Hulu April 19.

Andscape, The Walt Disney Company Black-led media platform, will debut a five-part documentary series Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit , streaming exclusively as a Hulu Original on April 19.

, streaming exclusively as a Hulu Original on April 19. Directed by Jackson Fager (VICE News, HBO’s Fighting ISIS), the documentary tells the story of a successful high school football program in a community struggling with urban blight.

Algiers, America chronicles the journey of Coach Brice Brown and the Edna Karr Cougars – a predominantly Black high school in Algiers, New Orleans – as they chase their future, their dreams, and a fifth state championship in six seasons.

The series takes viewers behind the scenes and captures the resilience of a triumphant coach, young players, and a community striving daily to overcome the cumulative impact of gun violence, the drug trade, mass incarceration, gentrification, and more.

The five-part Hulu original series is the latest project in Andscape’s slate of original film and documentary series.

