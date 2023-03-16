Marvel and Star Wars Hasbro Exclusives Debut as Part of Walmart Collector Con

Okay Marvel and Star Wars fans, it’s time to get collecting! Collector Con is officially live on Walmart.com as the company celebrates two days of the season's hottest collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Collector Con is happening! This spring, Star Wars and Marvel devotees can bring home new toys and figures inspired by classic characters from favorite stories.

Over the course of today and tomorrow (March 16-17), fans will have access to some of the most exclusive and sought-after collector items from top brands and for Disney-owned franchises that includes: Spider-Man Kraven the Hunter Marvel Legends Ronin, Hawkeye The Black Series Clone Commander Jesse And More

Whether hoping to expand an existing collection, or starting from scratch, these items make a great addition to both the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

Don’t miss out! Fans can gear up for the final product drops tomorrow at 10am EST, including more from brand and franchise favorites.

Collector Con is happening now on Walmart.con

Spiderman Legends Kraven the Hunter ($27.97) – Walmart exclusive

Marvel Legends Series Ronin, Hawkeye ($24.97) – Walmart exclusive

Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commander Jesse ($27.97) – Walmart exclusive

More Collector Con Merchandise: