Find out what new symbiote heroes and villains readers will meet in EXTREME VENOMVERSE #3 coming this June.

What’s Happening:

This year, get ready for all-new symbiote characters in a wild multiverse-spanning series starring: EXTREME VENOMVERSE !

! Part of the Summer of Symbiotes, an entire season of Symbiote insanity, EXTREME VENOMVERSE will be a five-issue limited series featuring stories by some of the industry’s hottest talents.

will be a five-issue limited series featuring stories by some of the industry’s hottest talents. In the same spirit as the recent hit series, Edge of Spider-Verse, the series will feature jaw-dropping turning points for iconic characters like Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock and see never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time!

But these epic adventures are spiraling towards an explosive destination, the DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, and whether your favorite new symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen…

Get a taste of the stories that await in EXTREME VENOMVERSE #3, on sale in June.