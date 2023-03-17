Disneyland Paris Lights Sleeping Beauty Castle in Green in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Disneyland Paris added a special pre-show to their nighttime spectaculars, blanketing Sleeping Beauty Castle in green.

Disney Live Entertainment shared a look at the festive pre-show on their official Instagram

The special pre-show was added to the night’s showings of Disney Illuminations and Disney D-Light.

The pre-show added a touch of Irish splendor to Sleeping Beauty Castle with music, lighting, and special effects.

About Disney Illuminations:

Head to Central Plaza for the world-famous extravaganza combining captivating music, dazzling fireworks and breathtaking projections onto Sleeping Beauty Castle that together create… pure magic!

Enjoy this spectacular show until 11 April 2023.

About Disney D-Light:

As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

A first in a Disney Park, don't miss this incredible experience as part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations.

