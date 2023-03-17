Disneyland Paris Lights Sleeping Beauty Castle in Green in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Disneyland Paris added a special pre-show to their nighttime spectaculars, blanketing Sleeping Beauty Castle in green.
- Disney Live Entertainment shared a look at the festive pre-show on their official Instagram account.
- The special pre-show was added to the night’s showings of Disney Illuminations and Disney D-Light.
- The pre-show added a touch of Irish splendor to Sleeping Beauty Castle with music, lighting, and special effects.
- Check out some more of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities that came to Disney Parks around the world here.
About Disney Illuminations:
- Head to Central Plaza for the world-famous extravaganza combining captivating music, dazzling fireworks and breathtaking projections onto Sleeping Beauty Castle that together create… pure magic!
- Enjoy this spectacular show until 11 April 2023.
- Check out our video of the show below:
About Disney D-Light:
- As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- A first in a Disney Park, don't miss this incredible experience as part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations.
- Check out our video of the show below:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning