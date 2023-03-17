As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 20th-25th:

Monday, March 20 Keanu Reeves ( John Wick: Chapter 4 ) Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon ( Air ) Molly Shannon ( A Good Person ) Mario Lopez Performance by the new Menudo

Tuesday, March 21 Physician and author Dr. William Li ( Eat to Beat Your Diet ) Finola Hughes ( General Hospital ) Reggie Jackson ( Reggie ) Performance by American Authors

Wednesday, March 22 Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler ( Murder Mystery 2 ) Florence Pugh ( A Good Person ) Daymond John ( Little Daymond Learns to Earn )

Thursday, March 23 Kim Raver ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Deals and Steals: Spring Fling with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 24 Forest Whitaker ( Godfather of Harlem ) Performance by Fall Out Boy

Saturday, March 25 Halle Bailey Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes ( Up Here ) Deals and Steals: $20 & Under with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.