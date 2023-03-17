As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 20th-25th:
- Monday, March 20
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4)
- Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon (Air)
- Molly Shannon (A Good Person)
- Mario Lopez
- Performance by the new Menudo
- Tuesday, March 21
- Physician and author Dr. William Li (Eat to Beat Your Diet)
- Finola Hughes (General Hospital)
- Reggie Jackson (Reggie)
- Performance by American Authors
- Wednesday, March 22
- Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery 2)
- Florence Pugh (A Good Person)
- Daymond John (Little Daymond Learns to Earn)
- Thursday, March 23
- Kim Raver (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Deals and Steals: Spring Fling with Tory Johnson
- Friday, March 24
- Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
- Performance by Fall Out Boy
- Saturday, March 25
- Halle Bailey
- Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes (Up Here)
- Deals and Steals: $20 & Under with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.