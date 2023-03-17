“GMA” Guest List: Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Bailey and More to Appear Week of March 20th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 20th-25th:

  • Monday, March 20
    • Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4)
    • Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon (Air)
    • Molly Shannon (A Good Person)
    • Mario Lopez
    • Performance by the new Menudo
  • Tuesday, March 21
    • Physician and author Dr. William Li (Eat to Beat Your Diet)
    • Finola Hughes (General Hospital)
    • Reggie Jackson (Reggie)
    • Performance by American Authors
  • Wednesday, March 22
    • Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery 2)
    • Florence Pugh (A Good Person)
    • Daymond John (Little Daymond Learns to Earn)
  • Thursday, March 23
  • Friday, March 24
    • Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
    • Performance by Fall Out Boy
  • Saturday, March 25
    • Halle Bailey
    • Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes (Up Here)
    • Deals and Steals: $20 & Under with Tory Johnson 

