GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 20th-24th:
- Monday, March 20
- Farnoosh Torabi (So Money)
- Roxie Nafousi (Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life)
- Jack Champion (Scream VI)
- Tuesday, March 21
- Rebecca Jarvis reports on AI and robots
- Finola Hughes (General Hospital)
- Performance by American Authors
- Wednesday, March 22
- Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skier)
- Dr. William Li (Eat to Beat Your Diet)
- Florence Pugh (A Good Person)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, March 23
- Oksana Masters (The Hard Parts; Paralympic athlete)
- Anita Yokota (Home Therapy)
- D.B. Woodside (The Night Agent)
- Friday, March 24
- John Bevere (The Awe of God)
- Performance by Fall Out Boy
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.