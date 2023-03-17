“GMA3” Guest List: Florence Pugh, D.B. Woodside and More to Appear Week of March 20th

by |
Tags: , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 20th-24th:

  • Monday, March 20
    • Farnoosh Torabi (So Money)
    • Roxie Nafousi (Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life)
    • Jack Champion (Scream VI)
  • Tuesday, March 21
    • Rebecca Jarvis reports on AI and robots
    • Finola Hughes (General Hospital)
    • Performance by American Authors
  • Wednesday, March 22
    • Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skier)
    • Dr. William Li (Eat to Beat Your Diet)
    • Florence Pugh (A Good Person)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, March 23
    • Oksana Masters (The Hard Parts; Paralympic athlete)
    • Anita Yokota (Home Therapy)
    • D.B. Woodside (The Night Agent)
  • Friday, March 24
    • John Bevere (The Awe of God)
    • Performance by Fall Out Boy

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.