GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 20th-24th:

Monday, March 20 Farnoosh Torabi ( So Money ) Roxie Nafousi ( Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life ) Jack Champion ( Scream VI )

Tuesday, March 21 Rebecca Jarvis reports on AI and robots Finola Hughes ( General Hospital ) Performance by American Authors

Wednesday, March 22 Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skier) Dr. William Li ( Eat to Beat Your Diet ) Florence Pugh ( A Good Person ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 23 Oksana Masters ( The Hard Parts ; Paralympic athlete) Anita Yokota ( Home Therapy ) D.B. Woodside ( The Night Agent )

Friday, March 24 John Bevere ( The Awe of God ) Performance by Fall Out Boy



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.