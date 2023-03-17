Lil Dicky Hits the Road in Trailer for Third Season of FX’s “DAVE”

Lil Dicky is ready to hit the road. FX has shared a trailer for the upcoming third season of their hit comedy series DAVE.

As season three begins, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

Check out the new trailer below: