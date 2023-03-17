Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of March 20th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of March 20th-24th:

Monday, March 20 Keanu Reeves ( John Wick ) Regé-Jean Page ( Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ) Monica Mangin (Best spring bargains)

Tuesday, March 21 Zach Braff Finola Hughes Performance by The New Menudo

Wednesday, March 22 Jennifer Aniston ( Murder Mystery 2 ) Mae Whitman ( Up Here )

Thursday, March 23 Kiefer Sutherland Dove Cameron ( Schmigadoon! ) Andrew Lloyd Webber

Friday, March 24 Brian Cox ( Succession ) Toni Collette



