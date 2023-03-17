Pete to Make His Disney Parks Debut, While Mickey Features New Look

Pete, who first co-starred with Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie, will make his long awaited theme park debut when Mickey’s Toontown reopens on March 19. He will be one of several characters that will appear throughout the land.

What’s Happening:

Pete will be causing mischief and meeting guests while appearing in Toontown.

The character has seen revived awareness due to his frequent appearances on Disney Junior.

This will be the first time Pete has appeared in any Disney theme park around the world.

Other characters appearing will include Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and Clarabelle.

As the reimagined Toontown has a renewed focus on Disneyland Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Mickey Mouse Funhouse .

When Mickey appears outside of his house, he will be sporting an all-new look.

For guests meeting him inside his Movie Barn, Mickey will appear as he had prior to the Toontown renovation.

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz, Portfolio Executive Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering: We are super excited to have characters back in the land and for the first time bringing Pete as an all-new friend.