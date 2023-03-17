This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 20th-24th:

Monday, March 20 – Let’s Get Lit! Tessa Bailey ( Secretly Yours ) Laura Cathcart Robbins ( The Only One in the Room ; Stash: My Life in Hiding ) Marie Lu ( Stars and Smoke ) Nick Brooks ( Promise Boys ) A daughter who used TikTok to turn her father’s 11-year-old novel into a bestseller

Tuesday, March 21 – Beneath the Surface Dominique Fishback ( Swarm ) Ally Love (Peloton superstar; Dance 100 ) All-New Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, March 22 – Gut Feelings Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins, give the Tam Fam an update on their new baby girl! Performance by Kenny Lattimore of “Take A Dose” Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper (The fascination with her field of medicine) Will Cole ( Gut Feelings )

Thursday, March 23 – And I’m Feeling Good Mickey Guyton ( My Kind of Country ) Danielle Jalade (new Disney Channel series Saturdays

Friday, March 24 – Women Taking Charge Chrissy King ( The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom ) Panel of women who share their body-shaming experiences Tamala Jones ( Every Breath She Takes ) Kimberly Santiago-Vega (Quit her career in academia to become a roofer)



