“The Princess Diaries” Screening at The El Capitan Theatre from March 24th–30th

Citizens of Genovia rejoice! The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will be hosting screenings of The Princess Diaries from March 24th–30th.

What’s Happening:

For teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), just surviving each school day is an adventure. Then the shocking news arrives that she's a real-life princess! So begins a comical transformation towards poise and princess-ness, including a media storm, jealous schoolmates, and a plot to take over her country.

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be screening the film for a week from Friday, March 24th to Thursday, March 30th.

Showtimes are: 10:00 a.m. (Friday-Sunday only) 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.



Tickets are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

Guests can also bundle their movie with a meal at either Hard Rock Cafe (for $50) or Wahlburgers (for $40). Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase.

On Saturday, March 25th, catch a special double feature at 4:00 p.m. featuring The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement .

and . The screenings are presented by Disney+ Princess Diaries fans can also find both movies streaming.

fans can also find both movies streaming. The ‘90s and ‘00s Throwbacks The Parent Trap from March 31st–April 5th and Freaky Friday from April 6th–9th.