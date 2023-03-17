The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting “Happily Ever After Hours” Talk with Minnie Mouse Voice Actress Kaitlyn Robrock

Minnie Mouse voice actress Kaitlyn Robrock will be appearing in a Zoom Webinar as part of The Walt Disney Family Museum’s “Happily Ever After Hours” series.

Join voice actress Kaitlyn Robrock, the current voice of Minnie Mouse, as she discusses her experience bringing to life one of the world’s most iconic characters.

The virtual talk will take place on Wednesday, March 29th at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Free tickets for the “Happily Ever After Hours” talk with Kaitlyn Robrock are now available for all membership levels via the Member Portal.

Questions can be submitted during the webinar through Zoom's Q&A function. Due to anticipated demand and limited Q&A time, not all submitted questions will be answered.

All participants must sign up by 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 28th.

Participants must have a Zoom account to attend the webinar. A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email prior to the event.

