The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting “Happily Ever After Hours” Talk with Minnie Mouse Voice Actress Kaitlyn Robrock

Minnie Mouse voice actress Kaitlyn Robrock will be appearing in a Zoom Webinar as part of The Walt Disney Family Museum’s “Happily Ever After Hours” series.
What’s Happening:
- Join voice actress Kaitlyn Robrock, the current voice of Minnie Mouse, as she discusses her experience bringing to life one of the world’s most iconic characters.
- The virtual talk will take place on Wednesday, March 29th at 5:30 p.m. PT.
- Free tickets for the “Happily Ever After Hours” talk with Kaitlyn Robrock are now available for all membership levels via the Member Portal.
- Questions can be submitted during the webinar through Zoom's Q&A function. Due to anticipated demand and limited Q&A time, not all submitted questions will be answered.
- All participants must sign up by 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 28th.
- Participants must have a Zoom account to attend the webinar. A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email prior to the event.
About Kaitlyn Robrock:
- Kaitlyn Robrock is a voice actor previously best known for roles in projects such as Disney Channel’s Amphibia (2019), Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot (2022), and Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett (2021).
- She is incredibly proud and grateful to be the current voice for Minnie Mouse—her dream for over 15 years. Besides being a passionate Disney fan herself, she also loves cooking, traveling with her family, and is an especially voracious reader.