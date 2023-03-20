“Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All” To Debut on Disney+ in May

Disney+ is set to take viewers on an intimate journey behind his life and hits in the original docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All, which will debut in May.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ announced today the four-part docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, in which Emmy Award-winning producers at Fulwell 73 Productions ( Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Adele: One Night Only, The GRAMMY Awards) will take viewers on a journey around the world spotlighting how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born.

from Disney Branded Television, is set to premiere globally Wednesday, May 3, on Disney+. Sheeran’s New Single, ‘Eyes Closed,’ is due out this Friday, March 24, with his latest album ‘ – ’ (Pronounced ‘Subtract’), Arriving Everywhere May 5 For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances giving insight into Ed’s world.

In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.

All episodes of Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will premiere May 3, 2023 on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television : “In this docuseries, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before. Together with Fulwell 73, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.”

Ed Sheeran: "I've always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I've ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it."

Episodes:

“Love”

Ed Sheeran explains the unwavering work ethic that has driven his global success. With exclusive footage of his teenage years, Ed describes how he planned his unlikely success. When he was ignored by the music industry he started to play in unexpected settings until this determination brought him into contact with media entrepreneur Jamal Edwards in 2010. Together, they used the burgeoning internet to find their audience. “The A Team” breaks America but for Ed something was still missing. Ed shares the story behind his iconic love song, “Perfect” about his old school friend and now wife Cherry which tells of their romantic love story. Ed seems to have everything, until Cherry gets life altering news and Ed quickly realizes that plans can change in an instant and he will have to adapt.

“Loss”

Ed, his parents, and wife Cherry look at old photos of Ed and explain why he decided to return to live in his English hometown. With unseen footage of Ed’s Divide Tour, Ed introduces his tight fortress of trusted friends that keep him anchored. Then, the unthinkable happens. Ed’s best friend, Jamal Edwards suddenly dies. Ed struggles through a memorial for Jamal as he considers Jamal’s legacy. Ed meditates on the meaning of friendship and, using music as therapy, dives deep into work. During Ed’s 5-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, British artist, Stormzy, joins Ed on stage in an epic performance before a smaller, surprise gig in his hometown. In a rousing homecoming singalong, Ed sings the iconic “Thinking Out Loud” to shocked locals looking on.

“Focus”

Ed shows his songwriting talents in exclusive archival footage showing the inception of one of his biggest hits, “Bad Habits.” Ed explains the origin story of writing “Eyes Closed” in 2018, through to its latest heartfelt version. After a turbulent year, Ed’s able to channel his emotions, and pours himself into completing his 5-album masterplan with Subtract, which has eluded him for over a decade. Mourning the loss of Jamal, Ed continues at pace, filming 14 music videos for his new album and has his childhood dream come true when he performs with Eminem at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, but Cherry worries he may be using work as a distraction. In an intimate performance, Ed publicly shares songs from Subtract for the first time but is overwhelmed when his emotions get the better of him.

“Balance”

In the final episode, Ed jets off to America to promote his tour. Both Ed and Cherry reflect on how they manage the challenges of balancing family life and work when they are regularly miles apart. Reunited at their home, Cherry explains how much of a shift she has seen in Ed over the last year. Ed meets up with friend and fellow British artist, Stormzy, to share his apprehensions of releasing his most personal thoughts into the world with Subtract. In a tribute to Jamal, Ed writes a beat for his “F64″ rap about their friendship for an intimate performance at Chelsea FC’s home ground, Stamford Bridge. After some good news about Cherry’s health, she and Ed reflect on all the hardships and triumphs over the last year and look towards the future having a more cherished outlook on life.