Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” To Debut on Freeform Next Month

Hulu’s original series, How I Met Your Father, is set to make its linear debut on the cable network Freeform, according to a report from Variety.

On April 25th, the Hulu original series How I Met Your Father will debut on the Disney-owned Freeform network, marking the first time that the series will be available outside of the Hulu streaming service.

The first two episodes will debut on the network on April 25th at 10:00 PM and 10:30 PM, with additional episodes continuing to air back-to-back each week, leading up to the season finale on May 23rd. The episodes will still be available to stream on Hulu, where they originated, as well.

The series debuted in January of 2022, and is currently in the middle of their second season on Hulu, which debuted earlier this winter.

The debut on Freeform is only the latest example of entertainment companies using their linear assets as secondary windows for their shows. Disney has already done this with some of their content, airing The Mandalorian on ABC and The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney Channel.

Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. Cattrall is a recurring star, as are Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

How I Met Your Father centers on Sophie (Hilary Duff) and how she met the future father of her son, starting in the year 2021. The story is told from the perspective of Sophie (Kim Cattrall) in the year 2045, as she recounts her exploits with her group of friends in New York. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. Cattrall is a recurring star, as are Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. How I Met Your Father landed two Emmys last year, in outstanding cinematography for a multi-camera series, and outstanding multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series.