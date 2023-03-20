New Story Trailer For “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Video Game Released

The official story trailer for the new video game from Star Wars and EA Games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has been released, building even more anticipation for the highly anticipated new game.

What’s Happening:

EA Games and Star Wars have revealed the new, official story trailer for their highly anticipated new video game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Follow Cal and his crew's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.

Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.