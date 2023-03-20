Kate McKinnon Tapped to Star in Searchlight Pictures’ “In The Blink of an Eye”

Former Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon has been tapped to star in Searchlight Pictures’ In the Blink of an Eye, according to Deadline.

In the Blink of an Eye follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life.

In the Blink of an Eye follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life. McKinnon, who took home multiple Emmy Awards for her work on Saturday Night Live, has been building a resume with feature films, including the upcoming Barbie movie.

Some of her other recent credits include the Oscar-nominated Bombshell and DC's animated film League of Super-Pets.

Written by Colby Day, the project seeks to explore no less than the entire history of the world and tackle the nature of life, love, hope and connection, doing so by focusing on three intersecting storylines.

In the Blink of an Eye will be inspired by films such as Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, and Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia.

Day's script was featured on the 2017 Black List, helping launch his screenwriting career.

Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, best known for helming Finding Nemo and WALL-E, will direct the film.

Jared Ian Goldman, who counts indie Ingrid Goes West and Netflix's Russian Doll amongst his credits, is producing.

and Netflix’s amongst his credits, is producing. Day will also act as an executive producer. Senior VP of production Taylor Friedman and creative executive Apolline Berty are overseeing for Searchlight, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.