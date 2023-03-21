The El Capitan Theatre can be found in Hollywood, California, and you can catch Freaky Friday April 6 through 9, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Relive the 90s and 2000s at El Capitan Theatre’s Throwback Film Festival.
- See Freaky Friday, April 6 through April 9, 2023.
Movie Information:
- Tickets and Showtimes for Freaky Friday April 6 – 9
- 10:00am*,1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm (*Available Friday-Sunday only)
- Adult Reserved: $16 Child Reserved: $12 Senior Reserved: $13
- Hard Rock Cafe Movie & A Meal – $50
- Includes One Reserved Ticket, Meal, Dessert, Choice of Soft Drink
- Wahlburgers Movie & A Meal – $40
- Includes One Reserved Ticket, Meal, Side, Choice of Soft Drink
- Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase
- Group Rates Available for parties of 20 or more for select shows – call 1-800-DISNEY6 to learn more.
About Freaky Friday:
- Dr. Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna have one thing in common – they don't relate to each other on anything.
- Then one night a little mystic mayhem changes their lives and they wake up to the biggest freak-out ever. Tess and Anna are trapped inside each other's body.
- But Tess's wedding is Saturday and the two must find a way to switch back – fast!
- Literally forced to walk in each other's shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other's point of view?