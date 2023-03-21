The El Capitan Theatre can be found in Hollywood, California, and you can catch Freaky Friday April 6 through 9, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Relive the 90s and 2000s at El Capitan Theatre’s Throwback Film Festival.

See Freaky Friday, April 6 through April 9, 2023.

Movie Information:

Tickets and Showtimes for Freaky Friday April 6 – 9

April 6 – 9 10:00am*,1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm (*Available Friday-Sunday only)

Adult Reserved: $16 Child Reserved: $12 Senior Reserved: $13

Hard Rock Cafe Movie & A Meal – $50

Includes One Reserved Ticket, Meal, Dessert, Choice of Soft Drink

Wahlburgers Movie & A Meal – $40

Includes One Reserved Ticket, Meal, Side, Choice of Soft Drink

Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase

Group Rates Available for parties of 20 or more for select shows – call 1-800-DISNEY6 to learn more.

