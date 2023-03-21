Catch “Freaky Friday” at The El Capitan Theatre April 6th-9th

The El Capitan Theatre can be found in Hollywood, California, and you can catch Freaky Friday April 6 through 9, 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • Relive the 90s and 2000s at El Capitan Theatre’s Throwback Film Festival.
  • See Freaky Friday, April 6 through April 9, 2023.

Movie Information:

  • Tickets and Showtimes for Freaky Friday April 6 – 9
  • 10:00am*,1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm (*Available Friday-Sunday only)
  • Adult Reserved: $16 Child Reserved: $12 Senior Reserved: $13
  • Hard Rock Cafe Movie & A Meal – $50
  • Includes One Reserved Ticket, Meal, Dessert, Choice of Soft Drink
  • Wahlburgers Movie & A Meal – $40
  • Includes One Reserved Ticket, Meal, Side, Choice of Soft Drink
  • Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase
  • Group Rates Available for parties of 20 or more for select shows – call 1-800-DISNEY6 to learn more.
  • Click here for more information.

About Freaky Friday:

  • Dr. Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna have one thing in common – they don't relate to each other on anything.
  • Then one night a little mystic mayhem changes their lives and they wake up to the biggest freak-out ever. Tess and Anna are trapped inside each other's body.
  • But Tess's wedding is Saturday and the two must find a way to switch back – fast!
  • Literally forced to walk in each other's shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other's point of view?