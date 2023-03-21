Help Baby Explore the World with Mickey Mouse and Friends Nesting Sensory Plush Set from shopDisney

There are a lot of great toys and plush on shopDisney and while we check out the site on a daily basis, sometimes something catches our eye that we’d not seen before. This week it was the Nesting Plush toys inspired by animated characters from our favorite films.

It’s always fun to see a new take on a classic item and this year, shopDisney is bringing a plush element to the traditional nesting doll toys.

Nesting dolls usually feature 5-7 dolls that split apart to reveal a smaller version of the same doll. Well Disney isn’t going quite that far, but they have selected three characters from one story for their adorable plush take on the iconic figures.

The latest arrivals are Mickey, Minnie and Pluto who also happen to be sensory plush

Aside from Mickey Mouse, previous nesting plush include: Zootopia Moana The Little Mermaid

Each set comes with two hollow plush for nesting and one small fully sewn plush to serve as the center most piece. Fans will find all styles available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $34.99-$39.99 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Nesting Sensory Plush Set

Set includes three nesting sensory plush: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Pluto

Mickey features base with self-stick fabric tab to keep other plush in place

Crinkle features, foil dots with fabric backing, quilted stitch fabric, embossed corduroy, weighted bead filling, satin backing, embossed velvet dots, and simulated leather

Mickey: 12'' H x 9 1/2'' L x 7'' W

Minnie: 9'' H x 7 12'' L x 5'' W

Pluto: 5'' H x 4 1/2'' L x 4 1/2'' W

Zootopia Nesting Plush Set

Set includes three nesting plush: Finnick, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde

Nick Wilde plush features base with self-stick fabric tab to keep other plush in place

Nick Wilde: 10 1/4'' H x 8 1/3'' W x 6 1/3'' L

Judy Hopps: 4 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 4'' L

Finnick: 2 3/4'' H x 2'' W x 2 2/5'' L

The Little Mermaid Nesting Plush Set

Set includes three nesting plush: Sebastian, Flounder and Ariel

Ariel plush features base with self-stick fabric tab to keep other plush in place

Ariel: 10 1/4'' H x 5'' W x 7 1/2'' L

Flounder: 4'' H x 3 1/8'' W x 6 1/3'' L

Sebastian: 2'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 3 1/8'' L

Moana Nesting Plush Set