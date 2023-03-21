New Music Video “My Bath, My Bubbles and Me” From Disney Junior Series “SuperKitties”

Disney Music shared a new video on their YouTube page titled My Bath, My Bubbles and Me from the popular Disney Junior series SuperKitties.
What's Happening:
- SuperKitties fans will love the new music video titled My Bath, My Bubbles and Me.
- You can check out the video below.
About SuperKitties:
- SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and pawesome place.
- With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains’ plans and impart important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving along the way.
- Watch Superkittes on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney+.
For more songs from SuperKitties and your favorite Disney Junior show, listen to the Disney Junior hits playlist available on all major music streaming services.
