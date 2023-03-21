New Music Video “My Bath, My Bubbles and Me” From Disney Junior Series “SuperKitties”

Disney Music shared a new video on their YouTube page titled My Bath, My Bubbles and Me from the popular Disney Junior series SuperKitties.

What's Happening:

SuperKitties fans will love the new music video titled My Bath, My Bubbles and Me .

About SuperKitties:

SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and pawesome place.

