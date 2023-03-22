Cover Revealed for Writer Kelly Thompson’s Final “Captain Marvel” Issue

This June marks the end of an era for Carol Danvers. Writer Kelly Thompson will wrap up her extraordinary run on the character in “Captain Marvel #50,” a double-sized issue featuring art by Javier Pina and David Lopez. Marvel shared a first look at the cover for the upcoming issue.

As one of the longest-running writers on the character ever, Thompson’s run will go down in Marvel Comics history: 50 issues of thrilling adventure, uplifting character-defining breakthroughs, and awesome powerhouse feats that are destined to inspire generation after generation of readers.

From incredible story arcs like the revolutionary “Re-Entry” and Carol’s dark turn in “The Last Avenger” to pivotal tie-ins to some of Marvel’s biggest events like “War of the Realms” and “Empyre,” “Captain Marvel” has been a Marvel must-read since the very start.

Along the way, the title has garnered new lifelong Carol Danvers fans and delighted the character’s devoted fanbase.

This historic run has put Marvel’s premier heroine through the gauntlet, and now the boss of space burns brighter than ever. No one believed she would get this far. But that’s the power of Captain Marvel and her Carol Corps: They will never give up. Higher, further, faster – to the very end.

Check out Carmen Carnero’s dazzling cover below, featuring standout moments from throughout the run, and don’t miss this capstone to a record-breaking run as Thompson puts her final fingerprints on Earth’s Mightiest Hero.

What they’re saying: