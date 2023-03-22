Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise Will Close for Refurbishment March 30th

Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise is a popular add-on for guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. There will be a refurbishment coming at the end of this month and running through early July.

What’s Happening:

From March 30 through July 5, 2023, Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise will be closed for refurbishment.

When Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise reopens, here are some things you need to know if you’re planning on purchasing this experience.

Pricing: Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise takes place on select Wednesday and Saturday nights beginning September 18, 2021. Admission is $99 for adults and $69 for children ages 3 to 9 (tax and gratuity included) and even includes a special takeaway surprise.

Reservations: Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made. Same-day reservations can be made before 5:00 PM on a limited basis and are subject to availability.

Sweeten your night at a party featuring dream-come-true desserts and dazzling water views of the fireworks from Magic Kingdom