National Geographic Documentary on the Search to Find the Lost Ship of Antarctic Explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton

According to Deadline, Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and BAFTA-nominated director Natalie Hewit are joining the National Geographic documentary with the working title Endurance.

What’s Happening:

. This is the story of "the epic search to find the lost ship of Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton."

This announcement comes a year after Shackleton’s ship Endurance was discovered on the Weddell Sea floor near the northernmost part of the Antarctic.

Shackleton and his crew set sail in late 1914 on an exploratory mission endorsed by Winston Churchill.

The ship became trapped in sea ice, which forced the crew to quit the vessel and set up camp on an ice floe.

On November 27, 1915, Endurance sank, and one crewman wrote, "She went down bow first, her stern raised in the air. She then gave one quick dive, and the ice closed over her forever."

Production on the documentary is underway, and there is no release date as of yet.

