Neil Patrick Harris to Reprise Role as Barney in the Mid-Season Finale of “How I Met Your Father”

Sophie, meet Barney! Neil Patrick Harris will be reprising his iconic role from How I Met Your Mother in the two episode mid-season finale of How I Met Your Father.

What's Happening:

The two episode mid-season finale of How I Met Your Father will stream Tuesday, March 28th on Hulu

. Season two will continue with additional episodes on Tuesday, May 23rd, with one new episode each Tuesday through the two episode season finale on Tuesday, July 11th.

How I Met Your Father Synopsis:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Cast:

Hilary Duff

Christopher Lowell

Francia Raisa

Tom Ainsley

Tien Tran

Suraj Sharma

Recurring Stars:

Kim Cattrall

Daniel Augustin

Ashley Reyes

Josh Peck