Official Trailer Released for “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur”

FX has released the official trailer for Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur, premiering on April 21.

  • Check out the official trailer for Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur.
  • Afeni had a revolutionary story, and Tupac helped her tell it to the world.
  • This will premiere on April 21 on FX as well as stream on Hulu.

  • From award-winning director Allen Hughes (The Defiant Ones) comes FX’s Dear Mama, a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.
  • Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.