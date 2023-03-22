Spider-Smasher Swings into Action on Cover for “Edge of Spider-Verse #3”

This May, the hit comic book series "Edge of Spider-Verse" is back for another wild trip through the Spider-Verse, complete with revolutionary new Spider-Heroes and further adventures for the series’ biggest breakout stars, all brought to you from an all-star lineup of talent. Marvel shared a first look at the cover for "Edge of Spider-Verse #3″ as well as some new details on the upcoming comic.
- Last year’s "Edge of Spider-Verse" comic book series introduced Marvel fans to some of Marvel’s hottest new web-slinging heroes including Spider-Rex, Spinstress, and Web-Weaver, caught readers up with old favorites, and laid the groundwork for Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s incredible “Spider-Man” ongoing series.
- This new volume will be even more impactful, following up on threads from recent Spidey sagas and directly tying into the most talked about current and future storylines.
- Here are the stories fans can look forward to in June’s "Edge of Spider-Verse #3″:
- After her hit debut last year in Saladin Ahmed and artist Christopher Allen’s “Miles Morales: Spider-Man,” Miles’ sister Billie Morales’s alter ego is still needed in the revolutionary future timeline known as the Empire of the Spider! See the return of Spider-Smasher in an all-new story by writer David Betancourt and artist Julian Shaw!
- Fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the introduction of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s top secret new Spider-hero in next month’s “Spider-Man #7!” After that, don’t miss this issue where Slott teams up with artist Humberto Ramos to reveal his stunning backstory!
- Check out the cover for "Edge of Spider-Verse #3″ below and be sure to check back for more "Edge of Spider-Verse" announcements.