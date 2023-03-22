Upcoming Issues of “X-Men” and “The Invincible Iron Man” Will Pave the Way for Fall of X

In the upcoming issues of X-Men and The Invincible Iron Man paves the way for the fall of the X. The rise of the Stark Sentinels begins this June in X-MEN #23 and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7.

What's Happening:

FALL OF X is coming, and as the X-Men brace themselves for the dark road ahead, they’ll also find strength in mutantkind’s new ally: Iron Man!

is coming, and as the X-Men brace themselves for the dark road ahead, they’ll also find strength in mutantkind’s new ally: Iron Man! Writer Gerry Duggan, currently helming the X-ME N and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN ongoing series, will weave together and feature essential stories in both titles that will impact the X-Men’s upcoming status quo.

N and ongoing series, will weave together and feature essential stories in both titles that will impact the X-Men’s upcoming status quo. Things have already been set in motion as Feilong, the mutant-hating industrialist from Duggan’s X-MEN, is now in control of Stark Unlimited’s incredible resources and plans to use them in Orchis’ vicious war against mutants.

As events escalate, will Tony step up to become one mutantkind’s greatest defenders?

Or will he join them in the bleak world that awaits them all in FALL OF X?

Don’t miss these key turning points in both titles starting in June:

Following their soon-to-be-shocking debut in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 , the new Stark Sentinels will have their first run-in with the X-Men in X-MEN #23 . Feilong has devoted Iron Man’s technology to build the next generation of Sentinels! These upgraded versions are as hard to beat as old Shellhead himself and are fully devoted to crushing the X-Men!

, the new Stark Sentinels will have their first run-in with the . Feilong has devoted Iron Man’s technology to build the next generation of Sentinels! These upgraded versions are as hard to beat as old Shellhead himself and are fully devoted to crushing the X-Men! Then in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7 , Tony Stark is in dire need of a win! But how does he plan to get ahead? By building a new suit of armor!

, Tony Stark is in dire need of a win! But how does he plan to get ahead? By building a new suit of armor! The suit’s first objective? Infiltrate and destroy Stark Industries! And that’s not all, July’s INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8 will tie directly into this year’s HELLFIRE GALA!

will tie directly into this year’s HELLFIRE GALA! As the X-Men celebrate mutantkind’s biggest night, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone?

Check out the covers now and stay tuned for more FALL OF X news, including new title announcements! For more information, visit Marvel.com

X-MEN #23

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 6/7

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 6/7

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8