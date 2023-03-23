Cast members are celebrating a big day as Roundup Rodeo BBQ officially opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Walt Disney World Cast and Community shared on their Facebook page some photos of this celebration.

What's Happening:

Today is a big day at Disney's Hollywood Studios, as Roundup Rodeo BBQ opened its doors to guests.

Walt Disney World Cast and Community shared photos of opening day with the caption, “Giddyup because today’s the big day! The world’s most rootin' tootinest cast members are celebrating the opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ. Join us in congratulating some of Andy’s best pals on the opening team!”

About Roundup Rodeo BBQ:

Lunch is served from 10:45 AM to 3:55 PM and is $35 to $59.99 per adult.

Dinner hours are 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM and are $35 to $59.99 per adult.

Advance reservations are highly recommended.

BBQ Highlights From the Menu Include:

Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs

Buttercup’s Beef Brisket

There’s a Sausage in my Boot – Fire-Grilled Pork Sausage

BBQ Chicken

Trixie’s Plant-Based Trio Featuring:

Combat Carloflower with Harissa Drizzle and Walnut Gremolata

Scrumptious Bratwurst

Rip Roarin’ Rib Chop

You can complement your meal with tasty side dishes and delectable desserts.