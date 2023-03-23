Feel the Power of the Dark Side with a First Look at “Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1”

Learn the power of the Dark Side with this first look at "Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1,” an anthology issue crafted by an all-star lineup of comics talent. Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming comic.

The latest in Marvel’s “Black, White & Blood” line, "Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1″ boasts stories by Jason Aaron, Leonard Kirk, Peach Momoko, Torunn Grønbekk, and Klaus Janson.

The issue sees Aaron team up with Kirk for a rousing saga that will span all four issues, while Momoko contributes her first-ever interior work to a Star Wars comic.

Likewise, acclaimed writer Torunn Grønbekk will make her Star Wars debut in a story with Janson.

Check out a first look at the upcoming comic:

