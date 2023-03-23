Feel the Power of the Dark Side with a First Look at “Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1”

Learn the power of the Dark Side with this first look at "Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1,” an anthology issue crafted by an all-star lineup of comics talent. Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming comic.
- The latest in Marvel’s “Black, White & Blood” line, "Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1″ boasts stories by Jason Aaron, Leonard Kirk, Peach Momoko, Torunn Grønbekk, and Klaus Janson.
- The issue sees Aaron team up with Kirk for a rousing saga that will span all four issues, while Momoko contributes her first-ever interior work to a Star Wars comic.
- Likewise, acclaimed writer Torunn Grønbekk will make her Star Wars debut in a story with Janson.
- Check out a first look at the upcoming comic:
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jason Aaron: "’All I am surrounded by is fear. And dead men.' That moment from ‘Star Wars: Vader Down’ is still one of my favorite things I've written during my time at Marvel. I loved getting to let Darth Vader cut loose with all his power in such an epic way. And I couldn't pass up the chance to revel in the Dark Side again and put Vader in an even more perilous situation… and then see how he carves his way out."
- Editor Mark Paniccia: "This is a project we've been waiting to do for a while and we've got more amazing talent lined up that I can't wait to announce. It's such a thrill to use this unique storytelling approach on one of the greatest villains in the galaxy."