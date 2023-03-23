“Music from Mickey’s Toontown” Album Coming to Streaming Services Tomorrow, March 24th

Something that Disney Parks fans always clamor for is more official releases of music from the parks, and it seems like our wish may be coming true! The Music from Mickey’s Toontown album is set to be released tomorrow, March 24th, featuring the new area music from the updated Disneyland area.
What’s Happening:
- Twitter user @MagicalSoundsYT shared the news that this album will be released tomorrow, featuring 25 minutes of music taken from the new Mickey’s Toontown area music.
- Relaxing instrumental versions of a wide variety of music from the many years of Mickey Mouse and friends will be included, such as “The Spectrum Song,” “I2I” and “Nothing Can Stop Us Now.”
- The album is attributed to The Toontown Tooners, although it was actually arranged by composer Mike Rubino.
- According to D23, “the land’s tunes were arranged into a spa-like, quiet soundscape, designed to help guests who may be overstimulated to decompress. Amid the quirky plants and fanciful trees, it offers a moment to relax.”
Thanks to a listing on the Japanese Amazon website, we have the full tracklist for the album:
- 1. “My Happy Place” – Chantry Johnson & Jessica Freedman
- 2. “Hot Dog!” – from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
- 3. “The Spectrum Song” – from Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color
- 4. “Strolling Along”
- 5. “Walking and Whistling”
- 6. “Playtime Shuffle”
- 7. “Mickey Mouse Club March” – from The Mickey Mouse Club
- 8. “Lazy Bounce”
- 9. “I2I” – from A Goofy Movie
- 10. “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Theme” – from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
- 11. “Happy Days”
- 12. “Our Homespun Melody” – from the Mickey Mouse Short Our Homespun Melody
- 13. “Afternoon Sun”
- 14. “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” – from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- 15. “Mousin’ Around”
