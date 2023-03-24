Peoria Riverfront Museum to Host Disney Film Festival

This April, the Peoria Riverfront Museum will host a "Disney Film Festival,” featuring a couple of animated classics, post-film Q&As and more.

The "Disney Film Festival" brings to life the Golden Age of Disney with screenings of beloved classics Bambi (April 29) and Sleeping Beauty (April 30) on Illinois' largest screen, in the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Giant Screen Theater.

(April 29) and (April 30) on Illinois' largest screen, in the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Giant Screen Theater. Renowned Disney author and historian J.B. Kaufman will join us for fascinating pre-film talks and post-film Q&As with book signings after each film.

MKaufman is a film historian and author who specializes in Disney animation history and silent films.

His books include "The Fairest One of All," " Pinocchio

He also serves as the consulting historian for The Walt Disney Family Museum.

"Disney Film Festival" Schedule: